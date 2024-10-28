South Africa

'CIT heist fugitive' who skipped bail in the Cape arrested in Joburg

28 October 2024 - 15:36 By Jim Mohlala
The Hawks caught up with the fugitive in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/svershinsky

A 50-year-old man who absconded while on bail facing murder, attempted murder and other charges appeared in the Somerset West magistrate's court on Monday after being rearrested in Johannesburg.

A multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks' Johannesburg serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence and the tactical response team (TRT) arrested Milton Vundla last week.

He was arrested in 2021 with a security guard who worked for a cash-in-transit (CIT) company and another suspect after a CIT heist at Macassar shopping centre in Cape Town. They face a slew of charges ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to murder, attempted murder, hijacking and possession of a prohibited firearm. 

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Vundla “appeared in transit at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court whereafter he was transported to Cape Town”. 

“On October 21 Johannesburg crime intelligence and TRT members received information about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect who absconded bail,” said Vukubi.  

“Information was operationalised and Vundla was arrested in the Braamfontein area in Johannesburg.” 

Vundla will be back in the regional court on November 1 for a pretrial hearing in Somerset West. He was remanded.  

TimesLIVE 

