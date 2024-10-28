South Africa

Lomas corruption case transferred to the Johannesburg high court

28 October 2024 - 17:29
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Michael Lomas at the Palm Ridge regional court on Monday.
Image: NPA.

The R1.4bn corruption case against Michael Harry Lomas has been transferred to the Johannesburg high court, where he will appear on December 3. 

Lomas made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge regional court and will remain in custody as he did not make any formal bail application. 

“Lomas will be joined with 11 others and include Eskom’s senior executives and Tibular Construction Projects directors, wherein they are facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4bn that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017,” Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. 

Lomas was extradited from the UK after an application by Idac. He was arrested by the UK authorities on April 15 2021 and released on bail on May 20 2021. He returned to South Africa last month. 

 TimesLIVE 

