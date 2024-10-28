Nine people perish in weekend informal settlement fires in Cape Town

Nine people died in 48 shack fires that swept across Cape Town informal settlements over the weekend.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the fires started during the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, describing it as a grim weekend.
“It was a grim weekend for our firefighters as they battled 48 informal structure fires in which nine people lost their lives. I want to extend my condolences to the families. Fires are devastating and traumatic for all those involved. As we head into summer and much higher temperatures,” he said.
“I want to encourage residents to exercise caution at all times with open flames whether fires, candles or cooking methods.”
Smith said illegal land occupations strained the city’s resources responding to such incidents.
“The unlawful occupation of land creates a number of challenges for the city, and this includes our emergency and enforcement responses.
“Our officers are on scene in record time but are hampered by other factors such as access. Current legislation urgently needs to be amended to prevent the proliferation of land invasions, which exacerbate fire risks.”
Smith said in the first incident, four people sustained fatal burn wounds, including three minors, in an early morning fire in Manuel Street, Wallacedene, on Saturday.
“At 4.40am, the bodies of a man and woman were discovered after firefighters extinguished a blaze in Bida Crescent, Victoria Mxenge,” he said.
“At about 4.50pm firefighters responded to a Wendy house burning in Epping Forest — they found the body of a minor beneath the debris. Two other people were displaced and unharmed.
“Just after midnight on Sunday an emergency call was received of structures alight near the Chris Hani High School in Khayelitsha.”
He said the fire was extinguished by 1.45am. Two adults, whose genders are not yet known, sustained fatal burn wounds.
“All these incidents were handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Nine people perish in weekend informal settlement fires in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/artzzz
Nine people died in 48 shack fires that swept across Cape Town informal settlements over the weekend.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the fires started during the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, describing it as a grim weekend.
“It was a grim weekend for our firefighters as they battled 48 informal structure fires in which nine people lost their lives. I want to extend my condolences to the families. Fires are devastating and traumatic for all those involved. As we head into summer and much higher temperatures,” he said.
“I want to encourage residents to exercise caution at all times with open flames whether fires, candles or cooking methods.”
Smith said illegal land occupations strained the city’s resources responding to such incidents.
“The unlawful occupation of land creates a number of challenges for the city, and this includes our emergency and enforcement responses.
“Our officers are on scene in record time but are hampered by other factors such as access. Current legislation urgently needs to be amended to prevent the proliferation of land invasions, which exacerbate fire risks.”
Smith said in the first incident, four people sustained fatal burn wounds, including three minors, in an early morning fire in Manuel Street, Wallacedene, on Saturday.
“At 4.40am, the bodies of a man and woman were discovered after firefighters extinguished a blaze in Bida Crescent, Victoria Mxenge,” he said.
“At about 4.50pm firefighters responded to a Wendy house burning in Epping Forest — they found the body of a minor beneath the debris. Two other people were displaced and unharmed.
“Just after midnight on Sunday an emergency call was received of structures alight near the Chris Hani High School in Khayelitsha.”
He said the fire was extinguished by 1.45am. Two adults, whose genders are not yet known, sustained fatal burn wounds.
“All these incidents were handed over to the SA Police Service for further investigation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Biggest rescue on Table Mountain in 64 years after lithium battery fire halted cableway
Calls for hospital probe after woman douses herself with sanitiser in fiery suicide
Unattended braais cause fires at two rest camps in Kruger National Park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos