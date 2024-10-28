South Africa

One gunman arrested after four killed in suspected stock theft shooting in KZN

28 October 2024 - 10:21 By TIMESLIVE
Four men were killed in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday when six armed men opened fire on them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested one suspect and are searching for at least five others in connection with the killing of four people and the attempted murder of another at Nyezane in Estcourt on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said six suspects who concealed their faces with masks and carried rifles and handguns entered a homestead, where there was a traditional ceremony, and opened fire at the people present.

“Three victims died at the scene and two were taken to a medical facility, where one later succumbed to wounds,” he said.

The men killed were aged 45, 57, 60 and 61.

Netshiunda said intelligence-driven investigations by Amangwe detectives led them to a hospital where a 28-year-old suspect was arrested.

“The suspect had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and a broken arm from the crime scene and was taken to hospital by his accomplices. It is yet to be established if he was hit by friendly fire or someone retaliated at the crime scene.”

It was suspected the shooting could be stock theft-related because the victims were members of the community anti-stock theft group.

The arrested suspect will appear in court when he has recovered and ready to face trial.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

