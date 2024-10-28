South Africa

LISTEN | Pesticide killed Soweto children but no clue yet how they were exposed

28 October 2024 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
Inspectors from the department of health took samples at spaza shops in Soweto earlier this month to check for possible contamination from chemical agents owners use to get rid of pests such as rats and cockroaches. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Exposure to an organophosphate, which are chemical compounds used as components in pesticides, herbicides and insecticides, is the cause of the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto.

“The organophosphate identified in this instance is called Terbufos. All six children died of Terbufos ingestion,” health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a news conference on Monday.

It remains unclear how the children were exposed to the compound.

“Police found a packet of chips in the pocket of one child. This was also sent for analysis. The results were found to be negative,” Motsoaledi said.

LISTEN HERE:

Samples taken from 84 spaza shops in Soweto have been sent to the National Health Laboratory Service for testing.

“We are waiting to see if the same organophosphate was found in the spaza shops. So far we have not made that link,” the minister said.

WATCH | Ministers Motsoaledi and Mchunu provide update on spaza shop chemical results

Ministers Aaron Motsoaledi and Senzo Mchunu are on Monday providing an update on the results regarding the illegal chemical found in some Gauteng ...
News
4 hours ago

Zinhle Maama, 7, Monica Sathekge, 6, Njabulo Msimango, 7, Karabo Rampou, 8, Isago Mabote, 7, and Katleho Olifant, 7, died earlier this month after allegedly eating poisoned snacks.

Motsoaledi said while the cause of the children's poisoning was not Aldicarb, as had been previously speculated, the granules are a dangerous substance and consumers should steer clear of it.

Aldicarb is a carbamate and is widely sold on the streets, despite being a banned product.

The minister said there is a difference between them.

“One major difference is that organophosphate is much more lethal.”

Signs and symptoms of organophosphate toxicity are severe diarrhoea, vomiting, foaming at the mouth and nose, tears readily flowing from the eyes without crying and constant urination.

Children are more susceptible to pesticide toxicity and other environmental toxicants than adults. This is due to their small body mass and because their organs are developing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children

People who consume the toxic substance Aldicarb die from the inability to breathe.
News
3 hours ago

Banned insecticide believed to be cause of recent food-poisoning cases

Experts in toxicology and food security believe the recent spate of food poisoning involving children in South African townships has nothing to do ...
News
1 day ago

Urgent need to enforce food safety regulations to protect children

With a large number of schoolchildren falling ill in recent months through suspected food poisoning, and some dying, finding a speedy solution to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases

Poisoning is mostly accidental in small children and often intentional among teenagers, says Dr Simon Fraser.
News
2 weeks ago

Four arrested in Naledi spaza shop food poisoning saga, 1,456g of illegal chemical confiscated

Four people have been arrested in connection with the Naledi spaza shop food poisoning incident.
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Too many children have had food poisoning this year alone

Gauteng has recorded 207 food poisoning cases since the beginning of February, resulting in 10 deaths, says health MEC
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Lab tests confirm traces of organophosphate and Rattex after food poisoning cases in Gauteng

Most of the cases among children were linked to the consumption of food snacks such as potato chips, biscuits and sweets
News
1 month ago
