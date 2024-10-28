Zinhle Maama, 7, Monica Sathekge, 6, Njabulo Msimango, 7, Karabo Rampou, 8, Isago Mabote, 7, and Katleho Olifant, 7, died earlier this month after allegedly eating poisoned snacks.
Motsoaledi said while the cause of the children's poisoning was not Aldicarb, as had been previously speculated, the granules are a dangerous substance and consumers should steer clear of it.
Aldicarb is a carbamate and is widely sold on the streets, despite being a banned product.
The minister said there is a difference between them.
“One major difference is that organophosphate is much more lethal.”
Signs and symptoms of organophosphate toxicity are severe diarrhoea, vomiting, foaming at the mouth and nose, tears readily flowing from the eyes without crying and constant urination.
Children are more susceptible to pesticide toxicity and other environmental toxicants than adults. This is due to their small body mass and because their organs are developing.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Pesticide killed Soweto children but no clue yet how they were exposed
Image: Thulani Mbele
Exposure to an organophosphate, which are chemical compounds used as components in pesticides, herbicides and insecticides, is the cause of the deaths of six children in Naledi, Soweto.
“The organophosphate identified in this instance is called Terbufos. All six children died of Terbufos ingestion,” health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told a news conference on Monday.
It remains unclear how the children were exposed to the compound.
“Police found a packet of chips in the pocket of one child. This was also sent for analysis. The results were found to be negative,” Motsoaledi said.
LISTEN HERE:
Samples taken from 84 spaza shops in Soweto have been sent to the National Health Laboratory Service for testing.
“We are waiting to see if the same organophosphate was found in the spaza shops. So far we have not made that link,” the minister said.
WATCH | Ministers Motsoaledi and Mchunu provide update on spaza shop chemical results
Zinhle Maama, 7, Monica Sathekge, 6, Njabulo Msimango, 7, Karabo Rampou, 8, Isago Mabote, 7, and Katleho Olifant, 7, died earlier this month after allegedly eating poisoned snacks.
Motsoaledi said while the cause of the children's poisoning was not Aldicarb, as had been previously speculated, the granules are a dangerous substance and consumers should steer clear of it.
Aldicarb is a carbamate and is widely sold on the streets, despite being a banned product.
The minister said there is a difference between them.
“One major difference is that organophosphate is much more lethal.”
Signs and symptoms of organophosphate toxicity are severe diarrhoea, vomiting, foaming at the mouth and nose, tears readily flowing from the eyes without crying and constant urination.
Children are more susceptible to pesticide toxicity and other environmental toxicants than adults. This is due to their small body mass and because their organs are developing.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
How rat poison Aldicarb is killing our children
Banned insecticide believed to be cause of recent food-poisoning cases
Urgent need to enforce food safety regulations to protect children
'This is a pandemic in South Africa': Doctor on food poisoning cases
Four arrested in Naledi spaza shop food poisoning saga, 1,456g of illegal chemical confiscated
EDITORIAL | Too many children have had food poisoning this year alone
Lab tests confirm traces of organophosphate and Rattex after food poisoning cases in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos