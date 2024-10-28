PSA laments poor state of Eastern Cape government mortuaries

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has urged Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa to urgently address poor conditions at state mortuaries and ensure compliance with health and safety standards.
The union visited various mortuaries across the province and uncovered “alarming conditions” requiring urgent intervention.
“Reports received indicate that unidentified bodies have been stored at various mortuaries since 2019 owing to delays in burial arrangements or removal from the premises,” the union said in a statement on Monday.
It said some buildings suffered from poor maintenance.
“Shockingly, some mortuaries are using containers to store bodies, which fail to meet health standards for proper storage. The PSA further discovered that employees work under hazardous conditions without adequate tools and proper protective clothing.”
Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in state mortuaries
It alleged items supplied were often substandard and did not meet the South African Bureau of Standards requirements for the line of work.
It said staff shortages remained a significant challenge, forcing employees to work overtime.
“An increase in staffing, especially more doctors, is necessary to address these pressing issues.”
The union said the immediate removal or state burial of unidentified bodies that had been held in these mortuaries for years was a priority.
Last week the union welcomed the closure by the department of employment and labour of the government mortuary in Bloemfontein for failure to meet occupational health and safety standards. It said the closure of the mortuary followed swift action by the PSA in reporting the matter to the department of employment and labour.
