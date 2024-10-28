South Africa

Shooter and spotter to appear in court for hit on Durban teacher

28 October 2024 - 09:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Staff and pupils of Phikiswayo Primary school in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, were shocked to witness a grade R teacher being shot dead at the school on on July 29 2024. File photo.
Staff and pupils of Phikiswayo Primary school in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, were shocked to witness a grade R teacher being shot dead at the school on on July 29 2024. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Two men, an alleged shooter and a spotter linked to a hit on a primary school teacher, are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the provincial serious and violent crimes unit have arrested two suspects who have been positively linked to the murder of the 46-year-old teacher at Phikiswayo Primary School at Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on July 29.

He said police investigations have linked a prison inmate as the possible mastermind behind the murder and identified two other people allegedly involved in the crime — the suspected shooter and the person believed to have played the role of a spotter. 

Provicial education MEC Sipho Hlomuka welcomed the arrests. 

“We commend the swift action of the police to bring the culprits to book. No-one is above the law. Though the death of [the teacher] left us devastated, we are grateful that the long arm of the law will bring justice, peace and closure to us, the grieving families, staff, colleagues and our learners,” said Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two suspects nabbed in connection with KZN teacher's murder, inmate alleged to be behind the hit

An inmate who the teacher was supposed to testify against is believed to have ordered the hit on her.
News
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Guns, knives used too often to resolve conflict in KZN

There has been a spate of incidents where suspects are killed resisting arrest and violence at schools in the province
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

‘We are sacrificial lambs as KZN education dept ignores our pleas for safety,’ say unions

The education department received R62bn of the R151bn provincial budget, but safety and security is not at the top of the priorities, say unions
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. N1 highway: both directions closed at Gordon road after fatal crash South Africa
  2. Warning of hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds over most of South Africa South Africa
  3. Education department calls on schools to help protect pupils against food ... South Africa
  4. Power outages hit large parts of Joburg on Sunday South Africa
  5. Survey reveals private coastal swimming pool sits on state land in Hermanus South Africa

Latest Videos

RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...
Vinicius Jr, Rodri, Jude Bellingham? 2024 Ballon d'Or predictions | BBC Sport