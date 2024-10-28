Suspect appears in court for alleged hit on Durban teacher

A KwaZulu-Natal man who is charged with the murder of Durban primary schoolteacher Dudu Khumalo made a brief appearance in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Monday.
Members of the provincial serious and violent crimes unit arrested two suspects who were positively linked to the murder of the 46-year-old teacher at Phikiswayo Primary School at Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on July 29.
The grade R teacher died after being shot five times as classes were about to start.
However Nkosikhona Nkwanyane appeared alone in the packed courtroom where members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union and MK Party observed proceedings.
There was no explanation why his alleged accomplice was a no-show.
Nkwanyane, who is being represented by legal aid, had two family members present in court.
The state cited an outstanding identity parade, safety of the witnesses and the possibility of the suspect fleeing as reasons for opposing bail.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said investigations have thus far managed to connect an inmate as the possible mastermind behind the murder, and identify two other people allegedly involved in the crime — the suspected shooter and the person believed to have played the role of a spotter.
According to Netshiunda, on that fateful day, a man entered the school premises and requested to see the woman.
“The suspect went straight to the victim and shot her multiple times and fled from the scene. She was declared dead at the scene and police established she could have been assassinated because she was a witness in a matter concerning an inmate at the Westville prison. The matter was handed over to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit,” Netshiunda said.
Netshiunda said after the arrest of the two men, investigations continued and on Friday a firearm believed to have been used to kill the teacher was found at the residence of the suspect who is believed to have pulled the trigger.
The jacket he was allegedly wearing during the commission of the crime was also found.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm was stolen from its licensed owner during a robbery at Sherwood in Sydenham in April 2023.
Khumalo's son declined to be interviewed.
School principal Mthokozisi Mchunu commended police for the arrests.
“We are also happy the suspect was not given bail, and would instead be detained. This should send a strong message that perpetrators should not be given bail,” said Mchunu.
“We want justice to happen because Dudu’s family will now no longer see her.”
He said Khumalo's death was a loss to the school.
“She was a hard worker. We need to soldier on and provide the learners with much needed teachings. Despite the counselling the school received in the aftermath of their ordeal, we relived those painful memories.”
The matter was adjourned to November 4.
MK Party members present in court did not want to comment on the case.
Suspect appears in court for alleged hit on Durban teacher
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
