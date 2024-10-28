South Africa

WATCH | Ministers Motsoaledi and Mchunu provide update on spaza shop chemical results

28 October 2024 - 09:29 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Ministers Aaron Motsoaledi and Senzo Mchunu are on Monday providing an update on the results regarding the illegal chemical found in some Gauteng spaza shops.

Four people were arrested in connection with the recent Naledi spaza shop food poisoning incident, home affairs minister Motsoaledi confirmed on Friday.

The update comes after health officials conducted inspections at spaza shops. The owners told officials about a chemical they buy at a local shopping mall.

TimesLIVE

