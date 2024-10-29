South Africa

81 employers and illegal foreigners arrested in first 100 days of GNU

Thousands of raids root out illegal labour practices

29 October 2024 - 17:46
Minister of employment and labour Nomakhosazana Meth. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The labour and employment department has conducted thousands of inspections leading to 81 arrests, increased the budget to bring relief to those who lost their jobs and has placed thousands in registered work and learnerships in recent months. 

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth briefed the media from Cape Town on Tuesday to highlight achievements and progress by the department since the GNU took office several months ago.

This included visibility and inspections to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure compliance with labour laws and fair practices.

In the first 100 days, 17,662 national inspections were conducted during which 5,494 workplaces were found to be noncompliant, requiring enforcement notices to be issued that totalled R24,266,758.

The inspections led to the arrests of 81 employers and undocumented foreigners. They were conducted jointly with the home affairs and transport departments, the police, the Hawks and the bargaining council of the hospitality sector. 

The raids targeted the hospitality, road and freight, textile, car manufacturing and farming sectors as they are high on noncompliance with labour laws. The inspections addressed non-standard employment practices which left workers vulnerable, she said.

“This priority speaks directly to the need for enhanced capacity in our labour inspectorate, ensuring that the protections afforded by our laws are implemented on the ground.”

To help companies in trouble and their staff, the department increased the budget for the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) to R2.4bn  from R400m in the current financial year.

This boost was to help companies in distress and prevent employee layoffs due to unstable financial conditions.

“The increase in the TERS budget is a proactive response to volatile economic trends that threaten the livelihoods of impoverished workers and the sustainability of businesses. Our goal is to preserve jobs and support companies with financial difficulties. Furthermore, increasing the scheme’s capacity aims to reduce the risk of further retrenchments and support economic stability,” she said.

In tackling unemployment through the public employment services (PES), the department managed to place 52,511 job seekers in registered work and learning opportunities, 7% of whom were placed on projects and learnerships in the 100 days. 

The department said 772,488 job seekers were registered on the Employment Services of SA system while 180,474 people received employment counselling.

