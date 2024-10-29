South Africa

Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite

29 October 2024 - 08:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wildlife crusader Dingo Dinkelman, 44, passed away on Saturday surrounded by his family.
Wildlife crusader Dingo Dinkelman, 44, passed away on Saturday surrounded by his family.
Image: Kirsty Dinkelman

The family of South African conservationist Dingo Graham Dinkelman have confirmed his death at the age of 44.

The wildlife crusader, whose videos of him handling crocodiles, snakes and African animals propelled him to YouTube fame, died on Saturday after a month in ICU in an induced coma following a snake bite.

“Tragically an allergy to snake venom resulted in anaphylactic shock after he was bitten by a green mamba at our home in September,” said his wife Kirsty Dinkelman.

She pledged to continue his work with their children Taylor, 14, Maddy, 12, and Rex, 9.

“Sharing his passion for all creatures, we will continue his legacy, promoting conservation and continuing to share his sense of awe and wonder with the world. His presence brought so much warmth, love, passion and laughter to our lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him and supported him.”

Dingo Dinkelman will be remembered for his contribution to conservation efforts, his larger-than-life personality, and his devotion to his family who have pledged to ensure his legacy lives on.
Dingo Dinkelman will be remembered for his contribution to conservation efforts, his larger-than-life personality, and his devotion to his family who have pledged to ensure his legacy lives on.
Image: Kirsty Dinkelman

Affectionately known as ‘South Africa’s Steve Irwin’, he racked up more than 400,000 subscribers on his Dingo Dinkelman YouTube channel, averaging 3-million monthly viewers.

Featured in his videos are dehorning rhino, collaring elephants, relocating lions and working with some of the planet’s most threatened species, including the pangolin and brown hyena. He also ran specialist breeding programmes for endangered reptiles and amphibians, and hosted wildlife training programmes.

Beyond the online world, he ran a Wildlife Club for children in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal. He and his team also put on animal exhibitions and interactions around the province, including many school shows, as well as establishing ‘Voluntourism: Dingo’s Africa Experience’, which welcomed visitors from across the world to participate in conservation efforts. He also presented at international conservation events.

His widow recalled Dingo once said: “My kids are fortunate to live life in the African bush, enjoying experiences that very few others have experienced, particularly from such a young age, and they’ve always wanted to share this with other kids. Our conservation efforts, everything we’re doing to save the natural environment, means nothing if the next generation doesn’t get involved. I can take it so far with my wildlife videos, but for kids to hear and see it being done by people their own age, I feel it can make an even bigger impact.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA conservationist survives five nights with deadly reptiles in ‘Cage of Death’

SA conservationist Dingo Dinkelman showed the world that reptiles aren't monsters by spending five nights alongside 16 of the world’s most dangerous ...
News
3 years ago

What can SA do to prepare for snake antivenom shortages?

In a new study published in the British Medical Journal, researchers argue that health facilities in SA should consider holding on to expired stocks ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Family mourn wildlife warrior Rico Pentz, Cape father of three bitten by snake

"Rico was a marshmallow wearing 'Deadpool' armour," his mother Rosa Steenkamp told TimesLIVE.
News
9 months ago

‘We are comforted by your prayers’ — Family of matric pupil who died from snake bite at school camp

The 18-year-old grade 12 pupil who died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night during a matric school camp in Mpumalanga has been named as ...
News
10 months ago

KZN, 'tis the season to be wary because it's sssssnake time

Expert provides tips on how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are.
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Long-distance taxi operators' stand-off with cops leaves KZN commuters stranded South Africa
  2. Next batch of Amapanyaza report at army base for training South Africa
  3. Numsa to appeal against labour court judgment in BMW disciplinary process South Africa
  4. Life imprisonment plus 55 years for man convicted of violent crime spree South Africa
  5. 'CIT heist fugitive' who skipped bail in the Cape arrested in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep67 | Mazda 323, Toyota Corolla, Honda Elevate, Range Rover, ...
Atmospheric CO2 hits record high as fossil fuel emissions rise | REUTERS