South Africa

Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case

Suspects were in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Krugersdorp

29 October 2024 - 20:54 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the operation underscored police commitment to tackling financial crime and protecting the integrity of the country's banking systems.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the operation underscored police commitment to tackling financial crime and protecting the integrity of the country's banking systems.  
Image: Werner Hills

Fourteen suspects, including a former Nedbank employee, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with allegations of fraud and money laundering. 

It is reported that the main suspect unlawfully made payments from suspense accounts valued at over R157m which were transferred to recipients who were not entitled to receive such monies,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The suspects, who were in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Krugersdorp, will appear in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Wednesday. 

Police minister Senzo Mchunu commended the arrests. 

“This operation underscores our commitment to tackling financial crime and protecting the integrity of our banking systems. The collaborative efforts leading to this significant breakthrough reflect the effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies in addressing financial misconduct and ensuring that those who engage in such criminal activities are held accountable,” Mchunu said. 

TimesLIVE 

Push for skills and lifestyle audits for police top management

Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron says audits will ensure a fit-for-purpose service responsive to current and future needs of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Police refining crime-combating strategies after spate of mass shootings

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the shootings are often perpetrated with illegal, unlicensed and high-calibre firearms
News
1 day ago

Next batch of Amapanyaza report at army base for training

A total of 400 crime wardens begin basic military training before deployment.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  2. Long-distance taxi operators' stand-off with cops leaves KZN commuters stranded South Africa
  3. Next batch of Amapanyaza report at army base for training South Africa
  4. Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite South Africa
  5. Numsa to appeal against labour court judgment in BMW disciplinary process South Africa

Latest Videos

Ronwen Williams Tribute | The Coaches Share Their Thoughts
RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...