South Africa

More delays: potable water still a pipe dream for Hammanskraal residents

29 October 2024 - 14:34
Hammanskraal residents collecting water from water tanks in the area.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Tshwane has reported further delays in the upgrading of the Magalies Klipdrift water treatment plant, which means Hammanskraal residents still have no safe drinking water. 

Mayor Nasiphi Moya said water would only be accessible and usable to residents from November 25, yet the city had promised residents would have clean water in their taps in September. 

That date was pushed due to further maintenance delays to October 30. And now, just two days before that deadline, residents will have to wait until November 25. 

Moya urged residents to not drink water from the taps until the city said otherwise.

“We have been advised by Magalies Water and the department of water and sanitation that we must rather delay the deadlines than to rush into the consumption and cause more problems when it comes to the health of the residents,” she said. 

“Therefore we are urging the community to say that while the progress is being made towards the initial deadline [October], the water will not be safe until we have advised residents this is the day the water will be safe to consume.”

