NPA 'in the process' of making decision on Life Esidimeni case

'We take this matter seriously and [will make] thorough, well-informed decision'

29 October 2024 - 18:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Life Esidimeni inquest found in July that former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former director of mental health care in Gauteng Dr Makgabo Manamela should be held criminally liable for the deaths of 10 Life Esidimeni patients.
Image: SUPPLIED

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it takes the Life Esidimeni case seriously and is in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision. 

The NPA made this comment after a memorandum of demand for justice and accountability for Life Esidimeni victims was handed in and accepted by director of public prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi at his Pretoria office on Wednesday. 

In the memorandum, NGO Section27, which is legally representing the families of the Life Esidimeni deceased, requested the DPP to expedite the prosecution proceedings, ensure comprehensive accountability and commit to regular updates to affected families.

Section 27 demanded the prosecution of former Gauteng health MEC Mahlangu and former director of mental healthcare Dr Makgbo Manamela. In July, the inquest into the deaths at Life Esidimeni found the two to have been negligent and responsible for the deaths of some of the psychiatric patients.

“Recognising that eight years have passed since the initial events and that families have endured excessive delays, we urge that charges be formalised and brought before the court without further delay,” read the memorandum.

The NPA said the Life Esidimeni case was a tragedy that had been referred to as “the greatest cause of human rights violations” by the state. 

“The NPA’s decision to refer the matter for inquest was exactly for the courts to assist with the determination of the cause of death of the victims and, most importantly, whether any criminality can be inferred on any party that was involved in the scandal.” 

It said it was critical that the decision taken was one that would ensure justice and closure for the families of the victims and the public.      

“We want to assure the families as well as organisations representing the families of the victims that the NPA takes this matter very seriously and we are in the process of making a thorough, well-informed decision. 

“It is important to note that the outcome of the inquest does not necessarily equate to a trial-ready case, as there may be additional criminal investigations that need to be conducted,” the NPA said. 

The NPA said Mzinyathi was prioritising the matter and a decision would be taken and communicated.

TimesLIVE 

