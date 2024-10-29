South Africa

Owner arrested for cruelty after cropping puppy's ears in Cape Town

29 October 2024 - 11:59 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The dog was seized for a thorough veterinary examination.
The dog was seized for a thorough veterinary examination.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The owner of a four-month-old American bully puppy was arrested for animal cruelty after paying to have the dog's ears cropped at his home in Edgemead, Cape Town.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA launched an investigation after being informed the puppy had intact ears but days later they had been cropped.

“Through inquiry, the owner admitted to hiring a third party for R3,500 to perform the ear cropping in his home. The owner informed inspector [Werner] Taljaard the procedure took place in his entertainment room and lasted about an hour,” said the SPCA.

The owner was arrested and detained at Bothasig police station while the puppy was taken for veterinary examination.

“No-one is above the law and those who think it is legal to crop ears will be arrested and charged for animal cruelty. Ear cropping and tail docking is illegal and a criminal offence,” said SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse. 

In terms of the Animals Protection Act, it was a criminal offence to maim any animal. Maiming is defined as causing permanent and unnecessary harm by disfiguring an animal or removing a body part.

The South African Veterinary Council prohibits veterinarians from ear cropping for cosmetic purposes, classifying such actions as unethical, said the SPCA.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It's do or diet for SA pets as obesity continues to rise

Six tips to help you ensure your pets aren't overweight
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Man, 58, mauled to death by employer's dog in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga have opened an inquest after a 58-year-old man was allegedly mauled to death by his employer’s dog in the early hours of Friday
News
1 week ago

Here’s how to celebrate guide dog day in style

South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind launches its second annual Wear Your Shades Day Campaign.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Long-distance taxi operators' stand-off with cops leaves KZN commuters stranded South Africa
  2. Next batch of Amapanyaza report at army base for training South Africa
  3. Numsa to appeal against labour court judgment in BMW disciplinary process South Africa
  4. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  5. Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel bans UN aid agency UNRWA from operating in the country | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma