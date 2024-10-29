Storm damages schools in Mpumalanga and houses in Limpopo

Storms have damaged more than 30 schools in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga and 200 homes in Limpopo.
Heavy storms in Bushbuckridge on Sunday evening badly damaged schools in the area and four people were reported to have died while more than 40 others have been treated at various hospitals.
Deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule expressed sadness at the loss of life.
The inclement weather has also threatened the administration of the matric exams and disrupted schooling as more than 10 high schools were severely damaged.
“I commend the swift action of district officials who averted a crisis on Monday by protecting the matric exams which went on as planned despite the damage. The classrooms of the lower grades which had not been affected were used in some schools. We appreciate the kind gesture of churches who offered their buildings to be used for the exams,” Mhaule said.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the hardest hit school was Godide High School in Rolle, near Thulamahashe.
He said matrics from the school have been moved to a church nearby to write their history exam.
Mhlanga said the rain, which continued on Monday evening, resulted in more damage to houses in villages.
“Power supply has been cut and some roads are still not accessible. An assessment of the damage will be conducted but it could be hampered by the persistent rain. Affected areas include Ximhungwe, Thulamahashe, Cottondale, Maripe, Shatale and Maboke. District director Lorraine Goba thanked officials from the district office who worked throughout the day to support affected schools.”
Mhaule urged community members to report damage, to avoid crossing rivers and to keep a close eye on weather updates from the weather service.
“We will work with other government departments and local government to monitor the situation and support affected families. We convey our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and those who lost their belongings.”
Meanwhile, more than 200 homes were affected in Limpopo and numerous electrical poles and cables were downed.
Affected villages Include Mashite (Ward 25), Nkotokwane, Lehlokwaneng, Tswaing and Lesetsi.
Co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu will conduct an on-site visit to assess the effects on communities in the Lepelle Nkumpi municipality. He urged the community to stay vigilant.
According to Makamu, all five districts in the province were affected, resulting in the destruction of houses, schools and critical infrastructure including electricity lines, and the loss of livestock.
Makamu said the provincial disaster management centre, working with the district offices, has been assisting affected communities.
Some people were left homeless after their homes were destroyed.
“We call on the people of Limpopo to prioritise their safety during this season by moving to high-lying areas to avoid the risk of being swept away. People must also avoid crossing rivers at this time as this poses a threat to their safety. I wish all who have been injured a speedy recovery and [am] thankful no life has been reported lost,” he said.
