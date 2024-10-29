Teenager who raped, murdered toddler jailed for 25 years

The high court in Makhanda has sentenced an 18-year-old man who raped and murdered a toddler last year to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment.
The court on Tuesday sentenced Frans Hendricks to 25 years for murder and 22 years for rape, to be served concurrently.
The incident happened on November 19 2023 at Uitkomst farm in KwaNojoli
(previously Somerset East). The two-year-old girl and her twin sister were visiting their grandparents at the farm. Hendricks worked on an adjacent farm, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
“Hendricks socialised with friends and consumed alcohol at the grandparents’ residence. After leaving the gathering, Hendricks encountered the toddler and took her to nearby bushes, not too far from the grandparents’ home. In this secluded area, he raped and murdered the toddler,” Tyali said.
In his guilty plea explanation, Hendricks stated he encountered the toddler, whom he knew by sight.
“Despite her visible fear, he grabbed her and took her to nearby bushes and raped her. Realising that the toddler could identify him, he hit her with a wooden tree block until she died.”
Hendricks then returned to his friends, continuing to socialise as if nothing had happened. “Following the toddler's disappearance, her grandfather initiated a search. He had noticed her absence during the night but assumed she was sleeping at another house on the farm.”
The child was discovered on the morning of November 21. Hendricks was arrested later the same day.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and praised the investigation team and prosecutor for their efforts. “This sentence reflects the gravity of Hendricks’ crimes and ensures justice for the victim and her family. It also serves as a deterrent to would-be offenders, demonstrating our commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society. We hope this brings closure to the family and community,” he said.
