South Africa

Three men on way to poach rhino in Eastern Cape get 12 years each

29 October 2024 - 18:51 By Ernest Mabuza
Authorities claimed Kenneth Chigaweni, Thomas Joao Machele, and Amos Ncube were were part of a co-ordinated group that aimed to kill rhinos and sell their horns on the black market. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced three foreigners to 12 years’ imprisonment each after they were convicted of conspiracy to poach rhino horns, unlawful firearm and ammunition possession, and unlawfully entering South Africa. 

On July 31 2018, Kenneth Chigaweni, 36, Thomas Joao Machele, 53, and Amos Ncube, 44, travelled from Gqeberha carrying an unlicensed firearm and various equipment with the intent to poach rhinos and remove their horns at the Ezulu Game Reserve between Bedford and Makhanda.

None of the accused had a licence to possess the firearm. The three were intercepted during a routine roadblock on the R63 near Bedford, where police discovered a concealed hunting rifle wrapped in a cloth behind the driver’s seat.

“Additional tools, including a silencer, ammunition, hunting knife, saw, axe, slasher, torch and tinfoil, were found in the vehicle’s boot, alongside multiple mobile phones.

“The equipment matched what would be required to poach rhinos and remove their horns,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

He said Eastern Cape game reserves, such as those in Makhanda and Bedford, were home to significant rhino populations, which had been severely affected by poaching.

“Authorities alleged that Chigaweni, Machele, and Ncube were part of a co-ordinated group aiming to kill rhinos and sell their horns on the black market.” 

The three men pleaded not guilty.

“Johannes Coetzee, for the state, led the evidence of police officers who conducted the roadblock where the accused were apprehended, establishing the accused’s involvement in the poaching scheme.” 

Each man was sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy to commit theft of rhino horns, eight years for conspiracy to engage in restricted activities involving rhinos and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Additionally, Machele and Ncube received an extra three years for unlawfully entering and remaining in South Africa.” 

All sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 12 years for each accused. 

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said the sentences highlighted the seriousness with which courts regarded wildlife crimes and sent a clear message that poaching and its associated crimes would not be tolerated in South Africa.

“We remain committed to protecting our endangered species and holding accountable those who threaten our natural heritage for personal gain,” Madolo said. 

TimesLIVE

