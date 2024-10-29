South Africa

Tshwane restricts some reservoirs to help those struggling to fill

Rand Water pumps 800-million litres a day to Tshwane instead of 662-million

29 October 2024 - 20:19
Rand water is pumping about 800-million litres of water a day to Tshwane instead of the usual 662-million litres.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Tshwane says it will restrict some reservoirs in order to stabilise those that are struggling to keep up with demand.

The city said on Sunday that demand in most areas is exceeding what the city can provide, compelling it to surpass its licensed volume sourced from Rand Water.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the water utility was pumping about 800-million litres a day to Tshwane, when it’s supposed to be pumping 662- million litres per day. This is about 18% more than the city’s licence agreement with Rand Water.

He said the city had so far identified the 10 highest-consuming reservoirs and one pump station.

“Tshwane’s water distribution network has challenges due to high water demand in some parts of the municipality. To mitigate this, the city will, where feasible, restrict healthy reservoirs within the system to help the struggling ones, with a view to balancing the network.,” he said.

Bokaba said there will be no inflow of water to the throttled reservoirs. He said their inlets will only be opened once the struggling ones have recovered.

“This system-alternation approach will be carried out daily until we have sufficient supply. The city is once more imploring all consumers to conserve water to avoid prolonged interruptions.

Bokaba said the city was implementing the alternation approach in the Laudium/Atteridgeville system which supplies Laudium, Atteridgeville, Kwaggasrand, Westpark and surrounding areas.

He said the Heights Reservoir system is used to supplement the Laudium/Atteridgeville system, adding that for the Laudium/Atteridgeville system to build up, technicians must close the Heights Reservoir system inlet at night and redirect the flow to Laudium/Atteridgeville.

“The Heights Reservoir system’s levels are healthy, and this will allow our team to begin supplementing the supply to Laudium and Atteridgeville this evening. The city is urging all customers in low-lying areas of the network, who will receive water first, to use it sparingly to allow for the gradual recovery of the reservoirs, and to enable consumers in the higher zones to also receive water.”

TimesLIVE

