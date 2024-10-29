Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of killing Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator
Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case
How Gininda concluded there were intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos