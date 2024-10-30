South Africa

Attorney accused of raping girl he allegedly bought from her mom pleads not guilty

30 October 2024 - 16:53
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carel Benjamin Schoeman pleaded not guily to the charges against him.
Carel Benjamin Schoeman pleaded not guily to the charges against him.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

A Heidelberg attorney who allegedly repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl he “bought” from her mother pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. 

Carel Benjamin Schoeman, 35, is a co-accused in the case of a 38-year-old mother who allegedly forced her two minor children into prostitution.

He spent most of Wednesday with the mother in the dock of the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge, responding that he understood the charges against him and pleads not guilty. 

He faces multiple charges, including rape, child abuse, pointing a firearm, conspiracy to commit a sexual act, using children for or benefiting from child pornography and facilitating and or assisting the creation and production of child pornography.

The mother also pleaded not guilty to the charges related to pimping her daughter who was 13 years old at the time. 

She is to continue with her plea when the trial resumes on November 4 in relation to her other daughter who she allegedly also forced into prostitution. 

According to the indictment, Schoeman approached the mother to “buy” the victim from her in December 2022 and they agreed on R160,000. He allegedly made a down payment of R24,000 and also handed over a vehicle for her use.

He allegedly had sex with the child daily, either at a guest house or at the mother's flat in Heidelberg.

When the victim refused to participate in a sexual act with him, he allegedly pointed his firearm at her and threatened her.

During the day the victim would be kept in a locked room without food, water or a cellphone.”

TimesLIVE previously reported the  mother is accused of forcing her daughters to have sex or participate in sexual conduct with various men in exchange for money before their 13th birthdays. 

According to court papers, the mother, who is behind bars, allegedly forced her firstborn daughter to have sex daily with several men at various guest houses around Boksburg, Brakpan, Heidelberg, Springs, Villiers, Amanzimtoti and Ramsgate in exchange for money.

She is accused of advertising the services of her daughter on internet sites such as Sex Trader and Red Velvet. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’

The daughter “was also forced to have double bookings” with clients together with her sister, who was 11-12 years old.
News
21 hours ago

Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ‘unlawful’ arrest case

The accused, Thabo Lovers Dimaza, lost a legal challenge against the minister of police and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to ...
News
1 week ago

Andries Nel says transformation not what it should be in legal sector

The government is concerned about the pace of transformation of the legal sector through briefing patterns as questionable practices in the system ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi intends to commit suicide but only when his daughter, 17, completes her grade 12 exams.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa
  3. Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa South Africa
  4. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  5. 'She was a matriarch we relied on': AbaThembu royal family member shot dead, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

THINK BUDGET with RMB: 2024/25 Medium-Term Budget Insights
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures