South Africa

Chief Mtirara’s mother-in-law gunned down, five pupils raped in Eastern Cape

Police have mobilised maximum resources to hunt the perpetrators

30 October 2024 - 10:50
Bhityi traditional leaders Nkosi Mfundo Bhovulengwe Mtirara, left, and Nkosikazi Nobulali Mtirara recently voiced concern about safety in their community. File image
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Chief Jongintaba Mtirara's mother-in-law was gunned down and five pupils were raped in an Eastern Cape village in the past 24 hours.

Nkosikazi Nogcinile Thenjiwe Mtitara, 71, was fatally shot on Tuesday night at Mqhekezweni Great Place in the Mqhekezweni administrative area, outside Mthatha, by two men wearing balaclavas.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said an investigating team and police forensic experts are on the ground.

“Provincial detectives from the serious and violent crimes unit are leading the team to ensure the perpetrators are arrested,” Mawisa said.

In a second attack in the village, a group of matric schoolgirls were raped and robbed of cellphones and wallets at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

The Eastern Cape department of education said the pupils from Jongintaba High School were accosted by two armed intruders in a rented home, which serves as their boarding facility.

'She was a matriarch we relied on': AbaThembu royal family member shot dead, pupils raped

The Mqhekezweni area has been plagued by violence with women and schoolgirls frequently targeted by balaclava-clad night horse riders.
1 hour ago

Education MEC Fundile Gade said the department has activated psychosocial support services for debriefing and counselling of the distressed pupils, schoolmates and affected educators.

The district has also dispatched senior officials to visit the school.

“The entire sector is shocked by this barbaric act of raping learners and we shall provide all the necessary support to the victims, including their families. It is so sad that we must condemn violence against girl learners, whom the society is supposed to protect as future leaders,” said Gade.

“I urge the community of Mqhekezweni to work with the police to ensure that these perpetrators face the wrath of the law.”

The family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit has assembled a team to investigate the rape and robbery.

Mwisa said: “Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects is urged to contact our SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or report to the nearby police station.”

The Mqhekezweni area is where late statesman Nelson Mandela lived under the care of the regent Mtirara after his father's death.

