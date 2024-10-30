South Africa

Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa

30 October 2024 - 13:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the cars involved in the crash in Thembisa that claimed one life.
One of the cars involved in the crash in Thembisa that claimed one life.
Image: Supplied

A car crash in Ekurhuleni has claimed one child's life and left another seriously injured.

The crash happened on Wednesday at about 7.30am in Thembisa, according to Ekurhuleni metro police.

“A female driver was transporting her nine-year-old daughter, who succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on the scene, and a 13-year-old who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Tembisa Hospital.

“It is alleged a 29-year-old driver, [believed to be a] soccer player, fled the scene after colliding with the vehicle.

“When metro police arrived at the scene they found four bottles of alcoholic beverages, a powder suspected to be cocaine and [cannabis] edibles in his vehicle.”

A culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as fleeing the scene of an accident case has been opened. 

“We can’t confirm the identity of the soccer player until proper investigations have been conducted,” the metro police said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | From Big Zulu’s tournament debacle to the death of Malome Vector — top stories of the week

Catch up on the top entertainment stories of the week.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Pirates legend Papi Khomane dies with his mother in car accident

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Papi Khomane and his mother have died in a car accident.
Sport
11 months ago

Police confirm 'fleeing the scene of the accident' charge for Jabu Mahlangu

Jabu Mahlangu has had a charge of fleeing the scene of the accident added to negligent and reckless driving regarding the crash involving the BMW he ...
Sport
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa
  3. Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa South Africa
  4. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  5. 'She was a matriarch we relied on': AbaThembu royal family member shot dead, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

THINK BUDGET with RMB: 2024/25 Medium-Term Budget Insights
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures