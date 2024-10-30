A car crash in Ekurhuleni has claimed one child's life and left another seriously injured.
The crash happened on Wednesday at about 7.30am in Thembisa, according to Ekurhuleni metro police.
“A female driver was transporting her nine-year-old daughter, who succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on the scene, and a 13-year-old who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Tembisa Hospital.
“It is alleged a 29-year-old driver, [believed to be a] soccer player, fled the scene after colliding with the vehicle.
“When metro police arrived at the scene they found four bottles of alcoholic beverages, a powder suspected to be cocaine and [cannabis] edibles in his vehicle.”
A culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as fleeing the scene of an accident case has been opened.
“We can’t confirm the identity of the soccer player until proper investigations have been conducted,” the metro police said.
Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa
Image: Supplied
