South Africa

King Misuzulu’s convoy in minor accident but royal is unhurt

30 October 2024 - 07:46 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was not injured in an accident involving his convoy on the R34 near Vryheid on Tuesday night. File image
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was not injured in an accident involving his convoy on the R34 near Vryheid on Tuesday night. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi has allayed concern about AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini after an accident involving his convoy on the R34 near Vryheid on Tuesday night.

“I spoke to his majesty last night and the king was in high spirits and conveyed to me that the incident was of a minor nature,” said Buthelezi.

“I wish to assure the nation that there is no cause for concern regarding his majesty and his well-being.”

The accident, according to Buthelezi, will not disrupt the king's planned daily activities, which include the opening of the Princess Mkabayi regional mall in Vryheid on Wednesday morning.

Buthelezi said: “The police will conduct a routine investigation to the cause of the accident.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zulu traditional PM Thulasizwe Buthelezi launches investment company for amakhosi

Company aims to enhance self-sufficiency and foster economic independence and sustainability, says traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi
Politics
5 days ago

IN PICS | AmaZulu King reflects on faith and legacy at royal prayer service

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini shared during the annual Seventh-day Adventist royal prayer session that a conversation with his late mother, Queen ...
News
2 weeks ago

King Misuzulu speaks against xenophobia

"Let us not abuse and ill-treat foreign nationals. Instead let us show them our ways because we know they come here to look for a better life and we ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | King Misuzulu decries gun violence, GBV as reed dance kicks off

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is saddened by the level of crime in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 month ago

KZN transport department gets ‘moving coffins’ off the road to ensure Zulu maidens’ safety

Duma said the department met with Zulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini at his Phongolo Palace about two weeks ago, and the safety of maidens attending the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  3. Conservationist Dingo Dinkelman dies after mamba bite South Africa
  4. Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case South Africa
  5. Mother and daughter's bodies found in old mine shaft, suspect arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Early voters in Georgia say they trust the process | REUTERS
Len Cloete remains in wheelchair and struggles with speech three years after ...