South Africa

Mbombela residents urged to be vigilant after lion sighting

A lion was spotted via security cameras roaming near a residential estate in the early hours of Wednesday

30 October 2024 - 12:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A lion was spotted on security camera roaming around The Rest Estate, but it was unclear where the animal came from.
A lion was spotted on security camera roaming around The Rest Estate, but it was unclear where the animal came from.
Image: Road Angels Traffic

The public is urged to be vigilant but calm as a lion was spotted roaming parts of Mbombela in the early hours of Monday.

Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) spokesperson Simphiwe Shungube confirmed security footage from the estate’s control room showed a male lion near The Rest Estate at 1.38am.

According to local security companies and the community policing forum (CPF) the lion was seen between the estate and the R40 road near entrance 3.

“The MTPA has been on the scene since 2am with a thermal imaging drone, trying to locate the lion, so far without success,” Shungube said.

The area will be monitored to trace the lion but the public is urged to remain calm and alert authorities should they spot it.

In a joint statement, the MTPA, security companies and the CPF advised residents, including those in the areas of the Tshwane University of Technology campus, those behind Medi Clinic and those in Johanna Drive, from Dr Enos Mabuza Drive towards The Rest Estate, to be vigilant.

“Residents are advised not to roam about outside after dark or in the early hours of the morning. Do not allow children to roam about or play unsupervised,” they said.

They also appealed to those who jog, hike, cycle or travel on foot to be extra careful as the animal is more of a threat in the dark.

It remained unclear where the lion came from.

The public may contact the agency's Louw Steyn at 083 6266 792 if they spot the lion, Shungube said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A pet monkey from an ex led to exotic business for Benoni breeder

Christo Myburgh said he fell in love with exotic animals after he received two marmosets as a gift
News
8 months ago

Lion farming in SA: fresh evidence adds weight to fears of link with illegal bone trade

The cats are in danger of trophy hunting, and their bones are sought after for use in traditional medicine
News
1 year ago

Lions are still being farmed for hunters and tourism – they shouldn’t be

A major problem is how the lion farming industry is being regulated in South Africa.
Ideas
1 year ago

Expect more tigers on the loose thanks to legislation that lacks bite: experts

SA law only covers the commercial trade of exotic animals, and it’s easier to own a tiger than a lion
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  3. WATCH | Len Cloete remains wheelchair-bound, struggles with speech three years ... South Africa
  4. Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Scary Movie | Official Trailer (HD) - Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shannon ...
Vault22 Launches to Transform Financial Wellness Across Africa