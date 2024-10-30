South Africa

Police hunt for cop who 'shot and killed his wife and domestic worker'

Motive behind incident still unknown but domestic violence cannot be ruled out at this stage

30 October 2024 - 16:10
Two women were found dead on Tuesday evening at their homestead in Masisi policing area, Vhembe district, Limpopo. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Limpopo police are on the hunt for a police sergeant who allegedly shot and killed his wife and his domestic worker on Tuesday evening at their homestead in Masisi policing area, Vhembe district.

Police are investigating two counts of murder. The motive behind the incident is still unknown. However, they said domestic violence cannot be ruled out at this stage.

The two women were found lying in a pool of blood by police and paramedics who responded to the crime scene after an alert.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the victims were certified dead at the scene.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has ordered an investigating team to mobilise all resources at their disposal to track down the sergeant.

“A multidisciplinary team has been assigned and maximum resources mobilised to ensure that investigations are expedited to ultimately bring the suspect to book to face the full might of law. The police will do everything they can to find the suspect, dead or alive,” said Hadebe.

Meanwhile, Hadebe has also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspect is advised to contact Sgt Musumuvhi Muthuphei Theophilus on 082-414-2481, call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or contact the nearest police station.

TimesLIVE

