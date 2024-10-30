South Africa

SAPS van in Gordon's Bay canal: police probe case of reckless driving

30 October 2024 - 12:39 By Kim Swartz
Townsfolk found the overturned police van abandoned after sunrise on Wednesday in Gordon's Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/btoyanucha

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a marked SAPS patrol van ended up in a canal during the early hours of Wednesday in Gordon's Bay.

The double cab bakkie was found partially submerged, lying on its left side, in the town about 50km from Cape Town.

“Gordon's Bay police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving after the driver of a vehicle lost control driving down Lancaster Road at about 3am on Wednesday,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi. 

“The two occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.” 

Thurstan James Cole, responding to a photograph of the overturned bakkie on Facebook, posted: “I have responded to this spot twice before to assist with taking people out of a motor vehicle [after an] accident, where they have driven down into the ditch. In those cases both were early hours of the morning.”

TimesLIVE

