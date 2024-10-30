Services affected at Kalafong Hospital due to water challenges in Tshwane

Prolonged water shortages in Tshwane are affecting services at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital, says the Gauteng health department.
According to the department, outpatient appointments are being rescheduled and elective procedures are being limited until further notice.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said emergency and maternity cases will be diverted to nearby facilities. He advised the public to seek non-emergency care at other healthcare facilities.
“The Gauteng department of health apologises for the inconvenience and remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of patients,” said Modiba.
The hospital had been experiencing unstable water supply since the middle of last week. Modiba said the facility’s borehole can supply only low-lying areas.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya launches 100-day action plan
“The city has been providing the hospital with water tankers daily, however these together with the borehole are still insufficient to enable optimal patient care at the hospital,” he said.
On Tuesday, the City of Tshwane said it would restrict some reservoirs to stabilise those that are struggling to keep up with demand.
The city said on Sunday that demand in most areas is exceeding what it can provide, compelling it to surpass its licensed volume sourced from Rand Water.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the water utility was pumping about 800-million litres a day to Tshwane when it’s supposed to be pumping 662-million litres a day. This is about 18% more than the licence agreement.
