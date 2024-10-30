South Africa

Services affected at Kalafong Hospital due to water challenges in Tshwane

Emergency and maternity cases will be diverted to nearby facilities

30 October 2024 - 16:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Because of water shortages, outpatient appointments at Kalafong Hospital are being rescheduled and elective procedures are being limited until further notice.
Because of water shortages, outpatient appointments at Kalafong Hospital are being rescheduled and elective procedures are being limited until further notice.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Prolonged water shortages in Tshwane are affecting services at Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital, says the Gauteng health department.

According to the department, outpatient appointments are being rescheduled and elective procedures are being limited until further notice.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said emergency and maternity cases will be diverted to nearby facilities. He advised the public to seek non-emergency care at other healthcare facilities.

“The Gauteng department of health apologises for the inconvenience and remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of patients,” said Modiba.

The hospital had been experiencing unstable water supply since the middle of last week. Modiba said the facility’s borehole can supply only low-lying areas.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya launches 100-day action plan

After functioning on an unfunded budget for years, Moya placed stabilisation of the city's coffers at the top of her priority list.
Politics
4 hours ago

“The city has been providing the hospital with water tankers daily, however these together with the borehole are still insufficient to enable optimal patient care at the hospital,” he said.

On Tuesday, the City of Tshwane said it would restrict some reservoirs to stabilise those that are struggling to keep up with demand.

The city said on Sunday that demand in most areas is exceeding what it can provide, compelling it to surpass its licensed volume sourced from Rand Water.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the water utility was pumping about 800-million litres a day to Tshwane when it’s supposed to be pumping 662-million litres a day. This is about 18% more than the licence agreement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya shrugs off pressure to end city's partnership with AfriForum

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the city will initiate a review of all 68 MOUs it has with several entities and organisations.
Politics
1 hour ago

Tshwane restricts some reservoirs to help those struggling to fill

The City of Tshwane says it will restrict some reservoirs in order to stabilise those that are struggling to keep up with demand
News
20 hours ago

AfriForum to release results of tests done on water in Stellenbosch

The organisation said on Monday it had commissioned an independent and accredited laboratory to undertake comprehensive tests on the town's water.
News
1 day ago

More delays: potable water still a pipe dream for Hammanskraal residents

Mayor Nasiphi Moya says water will only be accessible and usable to residents from November 25, yet the city had promised residents would have clean ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa
  3. Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa South Africa
  4. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  5. 'She was a matriarch we relied on': AbaThembu royal family member shot dead, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

THINK BUDGET with RMB: 2024/25 Medium-Term Budget Insights
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures