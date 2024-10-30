South Africa

'She was a matriarch we relied on': AbaThembu royal family member shot dead, pupils raped

Nogcinile Thenjiwe Mtirara, 71, died in a hail of bullets on Tuesday night

30 October 2024 - 11:54 By LULAMILE FENI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Crime is rampant in the deeply rural Mqhekezweni village and neighbouring Bhityi administrative area. File photo.
Crime is rampant in the deeply rural Mqhekezweni village and neighbouring Bhityi administrative area. File photo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

A relative of Nelson Mandela and granddaughter-in-law of AbaThembu regent Jongintaba Mtirara, Nkosikazi Nogcinile Thenjiwe Mtitara, was shot dead in her royal home at Mqhekezweni Great Place, Bhityi administrative area, outside Mthatha on Tuesday night.

Jongintaba raised Mandela as his guardian. 

Mqhekezweni traditional leader Nkosikazi Nobulali Mtirara was too distraught to speak to the media about the brutal murder of her 71-year-old mother-in-law.

Family spokesperson Princess Phathiswa Mtirara condemned the incident. “This is a disaster, a blow to the family,” she said. 

“She was the pillar of this family, a matriarch we relied upon, in good times and bad.”

Matyenengqina traditional leader and AbaThembu royal family member Nkosi Bhovulengwe Mfundo Mtirara described the killing as a blow to the AmaDlomo royal clan and the kingdom of AbaThembu.

Chief Mtirara’s mother-in-law gunned down, five pupils raped in Eastern Cape

Police have mobilised maximum resources to hunt the perpetrators.
News
2 hours ago

On the same night, at least five grade 12 schoolgirls from Jongintaba High School were raped at gunpoint by two men at their private lodgings in neighbouring Konkqeni village, about 3km from Mqhekezweni.

Community leaders and children's rights activist Petros Majola confirmed the rape, saying the girls were asleep when two men forced entry into their house.

Police are investigating the incidents.

Mqhekezweni, where Mandela grew up, has been plagued by violence with women and schoolgirls frequently targeted by balaclava-clad night horse riders, known as oonontwayibonwa.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Police refining crime-combating strategies after spate of mass shootings

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the shootings are often perpetrated with illegal, unlicensed and high-calibre firearms
News
1 day ago

Police minister Cele calls on other departments to help tackle criminality in EC

Police minister Bheki Cele has called on other government departments to get involved in the fight against crime.
News
1 year ago

Detectives deployed to village where murder, arson attacks force residents to sleep in the bush

Twenty-two people have been killed in the past three years in the Majola area of rural Port St Johns, with more than 140 homes burnt down.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  3. WATCH | Len Cloete remains wheelchair-bound, struggles with speech three years ... South Africa
  4. Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Scary Movie | Official Trailer (HD) - Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Shannon ...
Vault22 Launches to Transform Financial Wellness Across Africa