South Africa

Soccer star who allegedly fled Thembisa crash scene hands himself over to police

30 October 2024 - 16:20
One of the cars involved in the crash in Thembisa that claimed one life.
Image: Supplied

A soccer player who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly accident in Thembisa on Wednesday morning has handed himself in.

This was confirmed by Ekurhuleni metro police in a brief update on the situation.

“He handed himself over at the [Rabie Ridge police station],” EMPD media liaison officer Ann Makgato said.

The soccer star, 29, has been linked to a crash that happened at about 7.30am in Thembisa.

“A female driver was transporting her nine-year-old daughter, who succumbed to injuries and was declared dead on the scene, and a 13-year-old who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Tembisa Hospital.

Hunt on for ‘soccer player’ who fled scene of deadly crash in Thembisa

A car crash in Ekurhuleni has claimed one child's life and left another seriously injured.
News
3 hours ago

“It is alleged a 29-year-old driver, [believed to be a] soccer player, fled the scene after colliding with the vehicle,” Makgato said at the time.

Metro police allegedly found alcoholic beverages and what was believed to be drugs in the vehicle.

A culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as fleeing the scene of an accident case has been opened. 

Police have confirmed the player's identity, which is being withheld as he's yet to appear in court, but he plays for Sekhukhune United. 

• This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

