Top lawyer Geoff Budlender SC to receive George Bizos Human Rights Award

Prominent South African lawyer Geoff Budlender SC will be honoured with the prestigious George Bizos Human Rights Award in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The recognition coincides with the Legal Resources Centre’s (LRC) commemoration of its 45th anniversary. A constitutional law expert, Budlender will become the fourth recipient of the award.
“The milestone of turning 45 coincides with the awarding of the 4th Bizos Human Rights Award,” the LRC said on Wednesday.
“This award is conferred in a ceremony every alternate year to acknowledge and honour those persons who have made significant contributions to the protection and advancement of justice and human rights. The award is conferred in the name of George Bizos SC, who dedicated his career to the pursuit of the ideals of dignity, equality and freedom. This year’s honoree is Geoff Budlender SC, a founding member of the LRC and lifelong advocate for justice.”
The centre said Budlender was renowned for his dedication to public interest litigation and human rights.
“As a co-founder of the LRC, he has been instrumental in challenging oppressive laws and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.
“Geoff's legal career has been marked by his involvement in high-profile cases, including those related to apartheid, land reform and environmental issues.
“His expertise in constitutional law and his unwavering commitment to social justice have solidified his reputation as one of South Africa's most respected legal figures. The LRC is extremely proud to be associated with Geoff and it delights in honouring him and its 45th anniversary in one momentous celebration,” said the LRC.
Budlender was instrumental in some of the most significant legal victories in post-apartheid South Africa. One of the most notable was the historic S v Makwanyane case in 1995, where the Constitutional Court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional.
