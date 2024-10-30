Suspected insurance fraudster and murderer Rachel Kutumela is set to apply for bail at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.
She is accused of killing six people to benefit from insurance claims.
Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Insurance fraud and murder suspect Rachel Kutumela in court
Courtesy of SABC
Suspected insurance fraudster and murderer Rachel Kutumela is set to apply for bail at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.
She is accused of killing six people to benefit from insurance claims.
Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘She’s dangerous’: victim’s family on insurance fraud murder accused cop
Two more weeks in custody for cop and her family in insurance claim murder case
Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders
RECORDED | Insurance fraud murder suspect appears in court
Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos