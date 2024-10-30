South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Insurance fraud and murder suspect Rachel Kutumela in court

30 October 2024 - 12:27 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Suspected insurance fraudster and murderer Rachel Kutumela is set to apply for bail at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.

She is accused of killing six people to benefit from insurance claims.

Kutumela was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.

TimesLIVE

