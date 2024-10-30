South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

30 October 2024 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
22 hours ago

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
News
1 week ago

Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear ...
News
1 week ago

How Gininda concluded there were intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered

On Thursday investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda again took the stand in the Pretoria high court, where the state led his evidence-in-chief on ...
News
1 week ago
