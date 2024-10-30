Courtesy of SABC
The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
READ MORE:
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator
Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case
How Gininda concluded there were intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered
