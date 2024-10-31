South Africa

'Dr Matthew Lani' says he lives in a shelter, depends on grant for survival

31 October 2024 - 15:53
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The charge against Matthew Lani was withdrawn last year in October. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

It has been a year since TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani last appeared in court for impersonating a medical doctor and he now pleads poverty. 

The social media star's rise and fall in the public eye began with his portrayal as a doctor on social media, which garnered him a following and appearances on radio shows and podcasts. He sold weight-loss pills and gave medical advice to thousands of his followers.

However, his claims were debunked, leading to legal troubles that changed his life dramatically.

In an interview with TimesLIVE this week, he said he was now poor.

“Right now we are in a shelter. No other source of income besides the R350. So yeah, that's what's been happening,” he said.

He explained how he found himself in this situation: “In February I started selling my belongings, selling everything because you know my business that I depended on greatly was affected with that controversy. Then I moved in with my mom, who at the time was doing some domestic work, and unfortunately she then lost her job and also lost where we were staying."

