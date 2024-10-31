South Africa

Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements

31 October 2024 - 09:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A group of Ethiopians nationals were found chained in a house and are suspected to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate.
A group of Ethiopians nationals were found chained in a house and are suspected to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate.
Image: 123RF

An internal investigation has been launched into police members who released alleged human trafficking victims without obtaining their statements.

A group of Ethiopians were found chained up in a house in Mayfair, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case was not opened and they were released. 

On Wednesday, a complainant opened a case at a police station.

Three suspects had since been arrested for human trafficking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common robbery, intimidation and malicious damage to property, Nevhuhulwi said. 

“The alleged victims were no longer at the address. An internal investigation has been lodged against the members for initially releasing the alleged victims without obtaining their statements,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Kidnapping, human trafficking case of missing Joshlin Smith heads to high court in Cape Town

State says mom had plan to have her three children taken away or sold.
News
1 week ago

Suspected human trafficker caught in Cape Town

The Hawks in Cape Town have arrested a suspect on suspicion of human trafficking and four other people for being in the country illegally.
News
3 weeks ago

Human trafficking matter to continue on Friday with Chichewa interpreter

The trial of seven Chinese nationals accused of human trafficking and child labour came to a halt in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft ... South Africa
  3. Attorney accused of raping girl he allegedly bought from her mom pleads not ... South Africa
  4. Budget 2024 | Reform of social grants system on the horizon Politics
  5. Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Insurance fraud and murder suspects appear in court
Galaxy Z Flip6: Interpreter | Samsung