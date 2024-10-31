South Africa

Melkbosstrand couple arrested for alleged rape and human trafficking

31 October 2024 - 14:57 By TImesLIVE
A woman told police she was raped by her 'employers'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A middle-aged Cape Town couple are under arrest for allegedly luring a woman from abroad under the pretext of a job offer, then subjecting her to rape soon after her arrival.

The couple's two young children were placed in the care of social workers during Thursday's bust. They will be taken for medical examination, Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said.

Vukubi said the Hawks began investigating a case of human trafficking earlier this month after a woman told authorities she had escaped from the clutches of the couple, aged 46 and 38.

The suspects will make their first court appearance on Friday.

TimesLIVE

