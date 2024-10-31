A group called the Progressive Forces has launched a petition to stop Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina from competing in the international pageant due to criminal charges she and her Mozambican-born mother could be facing for alleged identity theft.
On Tuesday, the department of home affairs announced that Adetshina and her mother's South African identity and travel documents would be revoked after they failed to justify the validity of their documents.
Despite this, Adetshina arrived in Mexico on Wednesday on a Nigerian passport to compete in the pageant which will be taking place in November.
The petition, which was launched on Wednesday, garnered more than 500 signatures within a day.
“As Progressive Forces of South Africa, we are writing this letter on behalf of everyone who stands for justice to plead with you Miss Universe as an organisation to reconsider the contestant Miss Nigeria Universe and, if possible, to cancel her entry,” the petition read.
They argued that allowing her to participate could compromise the organisation's integrity.
“Miss Universe is a known brand of class, integrity and fair competition. Miss Universe is known for granting a good platform to women from all walks of life to make a positive contribution to society while being the golden key to unlocking endless possibilities.
“We would hate to see the pageant losing its good image due to a contestant whose mother [allegedly stole] the identity of an innocent citizen. Not only did this contestant bring her own country into disrepute, but her participating in this iconic pageant would also bring Africa into disrepute.”
This is not the first time Adetshina is facing opposition. A similar petition was launched during her Miss SA contest participation, leading to her withdrawal. She subsequently entered and won the Miss Universe Nigeria title, representing her father's native land.
Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft allegations
Image: @princewillshotit/ Instagram
A group called the Progressive Forces has launched a petition to stop Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina from competing in the international pageant due to criminal charges she and her Mozambican-born mother could be facing for alleged identity theft.
On Tuesday, the department of home affairs announced that Adetshina and her mother's South African identity and travel documents would be revoked after they failed to justify the validity of their documents.
Despite this, Adetshina arrived in Mexico on Wednesday on a Nigerian passport to compete in the pageant which will be taking place in November.
The petition, which was launched on Wednesday, garnered more than 500 signatures within a day.
“As Progressive Forces of South Africa, we are writing this letter on behalf of everyone who stands for justice to plead with you Miss Universe as an organisation to reconsider the contestant Miss Nigeria Universe and, if possible, to cancel her entry,” the petition read.
They argued that allowing her to participate could compromise the organisation's integrity.
“Miss Universe is a known brand of class, integrity and fair competition. Miss Universe is known for granting a good platform to women from all walks of life to make a positive contribution to society while being the golden key to unlocking endless possibilities.
“We would hate to see the pageant losing its good image due to a contestant whose mother [allegedly stole] the identity of an innocent citizen. Not only did this contestant bring her own country into disrepute, but her participating in this iconic pageant would also bring Africa into disrepute.”
This is not the first time Adetshina is facing opposition. A similar petition was launched during her Miss SA contest participation, leading to her withdrawal. She subsequently entered and won the Miss Universe Nigeria title, representing her father's native land.
MORE:
WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe amid ID crisis
LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identity fraud, withdraw documents
Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss Universe contest
A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe beauty pageant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos