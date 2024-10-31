South Africa

Police hunt for gunmen after 'taxi-related' shooting of driver in Cape Town

31 October 2024 - 13:08 By Kim Swartz
The minibus driver was declared dead at the scene after gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kozaksasha

Members of the police taxi violence unit are hunting for suspects who ambushed and shot dead a minibus taxi driver at Masiphumelele in Cape Town.  

“At about 6pm [on Wednesday] unknown gunmen opened fire at the driver of a minibus in Pokela Road,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.  

“The 34-year-old man did not survive the onslaught and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is believed to be taxi-related. Ocean View police registered a case of murder for investigation.”  

Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspects is advised to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111. 

TimesLIVE

