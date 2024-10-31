South Africa

Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'

31 October 2024 - 06:31 By Mfundo Mkhize
It is suspected the children fell ill after eating chips they bought from a spaza shop. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

A pregnant KwaZulu-Natal girl is among seven pupils from Bongucele secondary school on the South Coast who were affected by suspected food poisoning on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the pregnant teenager remains in hospital for precautionary observation while her classmates were discharged after receiving medical attention. 

A preliminary investigation suggested the pupils had bought chips from a spaza shop on their way to school.

“As a department we are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our learners. We discourage learners from buying food products from unauthorised vendors,” Hlomuka said.

