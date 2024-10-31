A 51-year-old police warrant officer is due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court in the Western Cape on Thursday on a corruption charge for allegedly soliciting R1,500 from a motorist to quash a drunk-driving case.
The officer was detained on an arrest warrant on Wednesday.
“Initial investigation suggests on March 12 the warrant officer, stationed at Vredenburg detective services, requested a suspect in a criminal case to meet him at a shopping complex,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“Reports further suggested the officer requested a payment of R1,500 to ensure the case of driving under the influence of alcohol will be withdrawn.”
The conduct of the officer was reported and transferred to the provincial anti-corruption unit for investigation.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile warned officers there would be “zero tolerance” of corruption in the SAPS.
SAPS officer 'solicited R1,500 bribe to quash drunk-driving case'
Image: 123RF/weyo
