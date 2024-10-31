South Africa

Shoot-out in Kliprivier leaves two suspects dead, one officer injured

The suspects started firing at the police, who retaliated

31 October 2024 - 17:40 By TimesLIVE
Police acted on information about suspects en route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two suspects were shot dead and a police officer was wounded during a shoot-out on the R59 road in Kliprivier on Thursday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police acted on information about suspects en route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng. Cross-pavement robberies happen when security guards are robbed while dropping off or collecting money at shops or ATMs.

“The suspects were intercepted and when approached they started firing at the police who retaliated, fatally shooting two of the suspects. One fled on foot,” Nevhuhulwi said. 

She said one firearm was recovered on the scene.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen in Alexandra this month. 

TimesLIVE 

Mother and daughter's bodies found in old mine shaft, suspect arrested

Cecilia Johanna Flemming, 82, and her daughter Hester Flemming, 52, were found murdered in De Deur in an old mine shaft.
News
2 days ago

Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements

A group of Ethiopians were found chained up in a house in Mayfair, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday
News
11 hours ago

Chief Mtirara's mother-in-law gunned down, five pupils raped in Eastern Cape

Police have mobilised maximum resources to hunt the perpetrators.
News
1 day ago
