South Africa

WATCH | Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, wife Desiree, four co-accused apply for bail

31 October 2024 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Alleged diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, 60, his wife Desiree, 50, and four co-accused are on Thursday applying for bail at the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court.

The couple and seven other accused, Magdelena Petronella Kleynhans, 54, Johannes Petrus Badenhorst, 41, Helena Dorothea Amy Schulenburg, 59, Adriaan Dewald Strydom, 35, Christelle Badenhorst, 42, Nicolize van Heerden, 58, and Walter Niendinger, 55, made their first appearance in court last Thursday. 

Three co-accused were released on bail, while the bail applications of the others will be heard next week. Though Liebeneberg and his wife chose not to apply for bail at their first appearance, they may apply for it at any other time, including next week when the case returns to court for the bail applications of the other accused.

Kleynhans and Schulenburg were released on bail of R20,000, while Niedinger’s bail was set at R100,000, on the condition they surrendered their passports to the investigating officer.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Politicians, royals ‘lavished with cash, gold, diamonds’ by alleged ponzi king

Louis Liebenberg’s former bodyguard lists names and amounts paid in statement.
News
4 days ago

Louis Liebenberg and wife abandon bail, three co-accused get bail

The group was arrested during a multidisciplinary operation led by the Northern Cape Hawks’ serious organised crime unit between Tuesday night and ...
News
6 days ago

Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested

Eight people alleged to have been involved in a diamond investment scam have been arrested.
News
1 week ago

Alleged diamond investment scam: Ninth suspect arrested

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft ... South Africa
  2. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  3. Attorney accused of raping girl he allegedly bought from her mom pleads not ... South Africa
  4. Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’ South Africa
  5. Soccer star who allegedly fled Thembisa crash scene hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani pleads his case before arrest for masquerading as a doctor
Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament