South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Insurance fraud and murder suspect Rachel Shokane-Kutumela applies for bail

31 October 2024 - 09:39 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The bail application of alleged insurance fraud suspect and murderer Rachel Shokane-Kutumela is continuing in the Limpopo magistrate's court on Thursday.

Shokane-Kutumela, 43, faces six counts of murder, multiple counts of fraud and defeating the ends of justice, while her sister and daughter face three counts of receiving unlawful proceeds. Shokane-Kutumela and her daughter also face money laundering charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘She’s dangerous’: victim’s family on insurance fraud murder accused cop

Rachel Shokane-Kutumela appeared briefly in the Polokwane magistrate's court for a second time on Friday, with her sister Annah Shokane and daughter ...
News
1 week ago

Two more weeks in custody for cop and her family in insurance claim murder case

The Limpopo policewoman, her sister and daughter alleged to be linked to the murders of six people for insurance payouts will spend two more weeks ...
News
1 week ago

Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders

Two suspects who are related to Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, accused of insurance claim murders, have been arrested for their role in the six ...
News
1 week ago

Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next week

Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, 43, allegedly pocketed R10m from insurance claims after fraudulently obtaining funeral, accidental and life policy cover ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. Petition launched to bar Chidimma from Miss Universe amid identity theft ... South Africa
  3. Attorney accused of raping girl he allegedly bought from her mom pleads not ... South Africa
  4. Budget 2024 | Reform of social grants system on the horizon Politics
  5. Mother, attorney ‘forced minor daughters into prostitution’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Insurance fraud and murder suspects appear in court
Galaxy Z Flip6: Interpreter | Samsung