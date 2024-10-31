The bail application of alleged insurance fraud suspect and murderer Rachel Shokane-Kutumela is continuing in the Limpopo magistrate's court on Thursday.
Shokane-Kutumela, 43, faces six counts of murder, multiple counts of fraud and defeating the ends of justice, while her sister and daughter face three counts of receiving unlawful proceeds. Shokane-Kutumela and her daughter also face money laundering charges.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Insurance fraud and murder suspect Rachel Shokane-Kutumela applies for bail
Courtesy of SABC
The bail application of alleged insurance fraud suspect and murderer Rachel Shokane-Kutumela is continuing in the Limpopo magistrate's court on Thursday.
Shokane-Kutumela, 43, faces six counts of murder, multiple counts of fraud and defeating the ends of justice, while her sister and daughter face three counts of receiving unlawful proceeds. Shokane-Kutumela and her daughter also face money laundering charges.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘She’s dangerous’: victim’s family on insurance fraud murder accused cop
Two more weeks in custody for cop and her family in insurance claim murder case
Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders
Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos