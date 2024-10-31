South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

31 October 2024 - 14:09 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer player Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
2 days ago

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
1 week ago

Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear ...
1 week ago
