South Africa

Cape Town authorities warn against bad behaviour on Guy Fawkes Day

01 November 2024 - 13:31 By Kim Swartz
The City of Cape Town is cracking down on the illegal sale of fireworks. File photo.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

Law enforcement and emergency services are gearing up to respond to incidents of assault, the illegal sale and discharge of fireworks, stoning of vehicles and other “macabre traditions” associated with Guy Fawkes Day in Cape Town.

The city's safety and security directorate said operational deployments would be refocused to areas regarded as hotspots over the years.

Guy Fawkes has in previous years seen mobs of youngsters in the city assaulting adults and elderly people using socks filled with paint and shoe polish.

There are no designated fireworks display sites in the city for Diwali, Guy Fawkes or New Year’s Eve. Permitted fireworks displays require a permit and earlier approval. The illegal discharge of fireworks is prohibited, as is selling them to people under the age of 16, the city said.

“We have seen encouraging signs in recent years of a downturn in what passes for revelry around Guy Fawkes,” safety and security MMC JP Smith said on Friday.

“I appeal to the public to help maintain that momentum by calling out bad behaviour and reporting those who insist on partaking in these destructive behaviours.”

The city said fireworks-related incidents had declined over the years and by 31% when comparing 2023 (225 incidents of setting off illegal fireworks and 40 of selling them) to 2022 (325 and 78 incidents respectively).

“To pet owners — monitor your animals and keep them indoors where possible to minimise the risk of trauma from illegal fireworks,” added Smith.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

