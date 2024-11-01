Cape Town CPF chairperson convicted of animal cruelty

“The dog was found in a perilous state, lacking food, water and basic care, and was immediately taken to The Animal Hospital for urgent medical treatment,” said the SPCA.
The chairperson of the Mitchells Plain community policing forum has been found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty for mistreating his dog.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on Thursday Kyle van Niekerk was sentenced by a magistrate on October 25.
“The conviction of Mr Van Niekerk follows instances of neglect and mistreatment towards his pet dog. Despite several warnings from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s inspector Jeffrey Mfini, Van Niekerk continued to keep his dog in dire conditions, chained amid rubble without water and severely malnourished, as confirmed by a veterinary report,” said the SPCA.
The organisation received a complaint in July 2023 that the German Shepherd was neglected and underweight.
Despite several visits, warnings and opportunities to surrender the animal to the SPCA, the situation persisted.
Owner arrested for cruelty after cropping puppy's ears in Cape Town
“The dog was found in a perilous state, lacking food, water and basic care, and was immediately taken to The Animal Hospital for urgent medical treatment,” said the SPCA.
“During sentencing the magistrate emphasised the disturbing nature of Van Niekerk’s neglect, expressing dismay over his disregard to prior warnings and opportunities to surrender the animal to the SPCA.”
The magistrate told van Niekerk he “should have set a better example to the community”.
He was declared unfit to own any pets for two years and sentenced to a fine of R6,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, with R4,000 of the fine (or eight months of the sentence) suspended for five years on condition of lawful behaviour.
The SPCA said: “The case serves as a firm reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership and the legal obligations to provide adequate care.”
