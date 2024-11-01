South Africa

Cop wanted in connection with murders of wife and domestic worker arrested after shoot-out with police

Motive behind incident unknown

01 November 2024 - 09:21
Two women were found dead on Tuesday evening at their homestead in Masisi policing area in Vhembe district, Limpopo. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

A 44-year-old police sergeant wanted in connection with the murders of his wife and domestic worker at their homestead in Masisi, Vhembe district, was arrested after a shoot-out with police on Thursday night.

He is expected to appear in the Masisi magistrate's court soon to face two counts of murder and attempted murder.

According to police, the suspect was located in the Makuya policing area after an operation by Vhembe police district task team members. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the 44-year-old was spotted driving at high speed on Tshitavha Road next to Sambandou Bridge. 

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect started firing at them, prompting the police to respond,” he said.

Mashaba said the suspect was wounded during the exchange, and one police officer sustained minor injuries. 

“Police recovered a service pistol and ammunition. The suspect and the injured officer were transported to hospital,” Mashaba said.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate had been notified for further handling of the case.

TimesLIVE

