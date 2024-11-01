South Africa

Deacon who raped his niece, 10, sentenced to life imprisonment

01 November 2024 - 19:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man raped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply "playing a game". Stock photo.
The man raped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply "playing a game". Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday sentenced a 61-year-old former employee of the department of public service & administration to life imprisonment for raping his 10-year-old niece.   

The court heard that the girl was staying with her aunt, who was married to the accused, who was a deacon at the International Assemblies of God church. 

The man raped the girl on November 17 2017 when he moved some of his belongings to his new home in Mamelodi East. 

“On arrival the man raped his niece and instructed her not to report the incident, claiming they were simply ‘playing a game’,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

 She said the truth came to light a year later when the victim’s aunt learnt of the assault and reported it to the police on November 18 2018.

The man pleaded not guilty and suggested his wife had conspired against him to remove him from the family.

“However, prosecutor advocate Annelizer Stiles called several witnesses, including the victim, a medical professional and the accused's wife, all of whom provided compelling evidence that demonstrated the man's guilt.” 

During sentencing proceedings, the man requested the court consider imposing a sentence of correctional supervision.

However, the court said the man had showed no remorse for his actions and had taken advantage of a vulnerable child.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Cape Town man claiming to be CPF 'chairperson' convicted of animal cruelty

The "chairperson" of a community policing forum has been found guilty of two counts of animal cruelty for mistreating his dog.
News
8 hours ago

Teenager who raped, murdered toddler jailed for 25 years

The high court in Makhanda has sentenced an 18-year-old man who raped and murdered a toddler last year to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment.
News
3 days ago

Three men on way to poach rhino in Eastern Cape get 12 years each

The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced three foreigners to 12 years’ imprisonment each after they were convicted of conspiracy to poach ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R103m jackpot played via a banking app, says lottery operator South Africa
  2. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  3. Minister Groenewald told wardens to make Liebenberg's life hell: lawyer South Africa
  4. Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola South Africa
  5. Mauritius suspends social media until after election amid wiretapping scandal Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...