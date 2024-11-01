South Africa

Malema gun discharge case to resume in December

01 November 2024 - 11:21 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema has said the state failed to prove he had handled a gun with live rounds. File image
EFF leader Julius Malema has said the state failed to prove he had handled a gun with live rounds. File image
Image: Alaister Russell

The presiding magistrate's ill health has delayed the gun discharge trial of EFF leader Julius Malema in the East London regional court.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier postponed the matter in chambers by agreement, in the absence of the accused persons and the defence, to December 9.

The state and defence are set to present closing arguments when the case resumes.

Malema and security company director Adriaan Snyman are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment to person or property.

The firearm Malema allegedly fired at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018 is believed to belong to a company where Snyman is the director.

TOM EATON | The EFF's toy gun firing blanks — well, it’s all just a little far-fetched

The argument that people didn’t run for cover when Malema fired the rifle, which proves that they knew it wasn’t real is just a little hard to swallow
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Last year the prosecution closed its case, having led the evidence of 19 witnesses.

Malema and Snyman subsequently made an application for a discharge, which was dismissed by the court.

Since June, the defence led the evidence of two expert witnesses in firearms control and forensic ballistics for Snyman.

Malema took the stand in his defence, saying the state had failed to prove he had handled a gun with live rounds.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘I unconditionally retreated’: expelled EFF member says he faces physical threats after online spat with Malema

The controversy began when Kganki Mphahlele engaged in an online spat with EFF leader Julius Malema, advocating for the party's MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Godrich Gardee expected to make a comeback in EFF top leadership as lobbying takes shape

While Gardee is said to have won Malema's favour, Ndlozi enjoys popularity with the younger EFF members
Politics
16 hours ago

It was a toy gun: Malema tells court he did not handle firearm with live ammunition at stadium

“No state case has been made that demonstrates that I carried that kind of a weapon," Malema told the court
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Minister Groenewald told wardens to make Liebenberg's life hell: lawyer South Africa
  2. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  3. Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola South Africa
  4. Businesswoman who defrauded Sassa ordered to pay back the money South Africa
  5. John Steenhuisen signs up for study at ‘inspirational’ Unisa Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...