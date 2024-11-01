South Africa

Pastor arrested for ‘sexual assault’ to change suburbs after securing bail, court orders

01 November 2024 - 12:57 By Rachel Vadi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 54-year-old evangelist was granted R1,000 bail. Stock photo
The 54-year-old evangelist was granted R1,000 bail. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN

A prominent Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal pastor has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault after a complaint laid by a 28-year-old woman. 

It is believed the alleged incident took place after a political meeting attended by about a dozen leaders, including the victim, at his home.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the arrest of the 54-year-old in connection with an alleged sexual assault on September 5.

He appeared at the Verulam magistrate's court on Wednesday within hours of his arrest.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the pastor was granted R1,000 bail, which was unopposed by the state.

“Bail conditions are that he must move to reside in Chatsworth and is only allowed into Phoenix when he is going to church. He is also not allowed to contact or interfere with the complainant,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

The case is scheduled to return to court next month.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mchunu blasts justice system over court's handling of sensitive case

“In this case, the minor has now been violated on two separate occasions, and the suspect remains free, creating the potential for further harm,” ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Overturning colonial stereotypes of sexual violence

UCT psychology professor Floretta Boonzaier, a leading scholar on gender-based violence and femicide, discusses the challenges and myths surrounding ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Universities are beginning to take serious action against sexual harassment, study finds

Universities have a responsibility to ensure they provide a safe environment for all individuals, especially students, the CGE said.
News
3 weeks ago

GBV stalks police service too, MPs hear

The need for heightened wellness support for police members was highlighted.
Politics
1 day ago

BHEKISISA | Here’s where women in SA are most likely to get killed

South African Medical Research Council releases fourth survey on femicide
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Chatsworth pastor arrested for allegedly raping minor South Africa
  2. Life in jail for Mpumalanga man who raped pastor's daughter, 8 South Africa
  3. Life in jail for pastor who raped his stepdaughter South Africa
  4. Jail for rapist pastor who said he was in love relationships with his victims South Africa
  5. Teen left church after prophecy from pastor who later 'sexually abused' him South Africa
  6. Katlehong pastor accused of rape tells court his love for victim was more than ... South Africa
  7. Pastor who sexually abused teenage boys for nearly eight years gets 55-year ... South Africa
  8. ‘Deadly curses’ and big cash donations come to light at Omotoso trial South Africa

Most read

  1. Minister Groenewald told wardens to make Liebenberg's life hell: lawyer South Africa
  2. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  3. Taxi patrollers cannot stop motorists giving people lifts: top cop Masemola South Africa
  4. Businesswoman who defrauded Sassa ordered to pay back the money South Africa
  5. John Steenhuisen signs up for study at ‘inspirational’ Unisa Politics

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...